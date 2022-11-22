THE Nutcracker statue which was dumped in York's River Foss has been saved by York Rescue Boat.

The Press reported yesterday how Nutcracker figures placed across York city centre by York BID to encourage visitors to explore other areas as well as the Christmas market had disappeared on Saturday, with one of them thrown in the river.

Now York Rescue Boat has tweeted that it altered its flood rescue team exercise last night to encompass the Foss.

"The scenario was to locate and rescue a person in the water," it said.

"Normally we use our manikin but this time the casualty was ‘Cyril’, the missing Nutcracker.

"Cyril’ was found, transported to safety, cleaned off, dried out a bit and this morning handed over to a representative from the York BID.

"A good exercise for some of our newer flood rescue team members."