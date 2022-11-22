The McArthur Designer Outlet York is celebrating Christmas with a range of festive attractions and new retailers.

Father Christmas arrived at the outlet off Fulford Road last Friday and the Ice rink and other seasonal delights have also opened.

After a busy opening weekend, centre manager Paul Tyler told the Press: “The first weekend was exceptionally busy. It felt like pre-pandemic levels.”

Overall, the York Designer Outlet offers more than 120 brands.

But it’s not just the run up to Christmas that is vital for traders, but the more recent development of Black Friday, with its pre-Christmas offers on the last Friday of November, which is this Friday, the 25th.

“A lot of our brands have started their Black Friday promotions early,” Paul said.

“There’s the ongoing impact of the cost of living and retailers helping customers spread their Christmas shopping longer.”

This Friday, however, Black Friday clashes with the England V USA game at the World Cup, so it is uncertain how busy the outlet may be that day.

Either way, Paul believes current tough times, plus Black Friday and its sale offers, means customers are shopping earlier.

“Between now and Christmas Eve we expect we will have just over 500,000 customers,” he said.

There will be new retailers, including Puma, which opened on Tuesday, adding to other recent openings.

Later this week, Raisthorpe Manor opens a gin and spirits store, followed by The Perfume Shop in early December and Carvela, who sell women’s footwear and accessories.

Café Valeria, an independent café, is also expected to open in the next two weeks, and the fit-out is going well and looking lovely.

Early December will also see Sweaty Betty, who sell women’s active/leisurewear, and already has a shop in York.

Then, by the end of the month will be Hugo, part of the Hugo Boss family, and in the New Year, Samsonite luggage and Yo! Sushi.

“There’s quite a lot of excitement for these brands,” Paul continued.

As if this wasn’t enough, McArthurGlen’s Yorkshire Winter Wonderland returned last week for its 12th season.

Running until Sunday January 8, visitors can enjoy the North of England’s largest outdoor ice rink, The Ice Factor, whilst marvelling at the 30ft high sparkling Christmas tree, which adds to log cabins and reindeer.

Overlooking the rink is a Chalet offering mulled wine, mince pieces, hot chocolate, hot dogs and other treats.

A vintage funfair includes a 1936 Speedway, a 1930s Chair-o-Plane, a Hush Hust train and traditional fairground stalls.

And Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas, without Santa, whose workshop opens on selected days until Friday and daily afterwards.

This year, the centre is running a Toy Appeal for York Mind Young People’s Services and the Spirit of Christmas. New gifts can be left at the elf workshop outside the south entrance.

For details, go to: https://www.mcarthurglen.com/en/outlets/uk/designer-outlet-york/whats-on/Christmas/