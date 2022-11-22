A CHEF who closed his restaurant in York city centre after ten years to go mobile is once again making a pledge this Christmas.

For the third year running Guy Whapples from Bistro Guy, who moved out of his Gillygate restaurant in July 2020, says that throughout December this year he’ll donate £1 for every 'monthly special' (savoury and sweet) pizza sold to Restore.

READ MORE: Much-loved North Yorkshire sportsman dies

Restore is a Christian housing charity based in York, providing accommodation and support for people from the city who would otherwise be homeless.

Guy and his sister, Emma Whapples, are the owners of Bistro Guy, and Emma said: "Have friends around for dinner and order Bistro Guy and you can have restaurant quality food without having to wash up after and help a good cause.

"Restore work with people from all backgrounds, without discrimination or favour.

"All their referrals are sent to them via the Single Access Point at City of York Council.

"They currently manage 12 houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) around York, with 41 residents in total and since they were set up they have housed more than 250 people.

"They pride themselves on providing safe, secure and high-quality accommodation for people who need it and employ a team of Housing Support Workers to work alongside residents, encouraging them to engage in a range of areas so that the whole of their lives can be restored, not just their need for a place to sleep at night.

"Their engagement covers things such as education, training and employment, volunteering, counselling, mentoring, pursuit of hobbies, physical activity, and accessing the local church. They also provide up to six months' follow-on support once a resident moves on from Restore into their own accommodation, to help them settle into their new home and establish themselves in the community."

Flashback to last year when Guy and Emma Whapples from Bistro Guy presenting a cheque at The Hut in York (Image: UGC)

Bistro Guy is a mobile events catering company, well-known for there amazing wood fired pizzas which they offer at monthly locations around York villages and also private parties, weddings and other events.

READ MORE: Well-known York business closes with building up for sale

They offer other catering options such as smoked beef brisket and barbeque for private bookings and they have a mobile tuk tuk bar which offer Prosecco and beer on tap.

Emma said: "Once again Bistro Guy would like to personally thank everyone from family, colleagues, local village regulars, mobile catering community, wedding venues, tap room owners and business friends for their support, loyalty, opportunity and kindness."

To find out where Bistro Guy will be near you go to their website for regular updates on events and locations.