York Gin has renamed Black Friday to Black Cat Friday to raise money for rescue moggies.



The distiller is offering a 5% online discount to human customers - with another 5% of their sales going to its local Cats Protection adoption centre.



Customers just need to use the code BLACKCAT on yorkgin.com between Friday November 25 to Monday November 28 to get the discount and charity contribution.



The company has a cat on its logo and has supported Cats Protection since it launched in 2018.



Gin and cats have been closely associated ever since the 18th Century. And the cat is one of York’s chief symbols - the city even has a ‘Cat Trail’ of statues on the outside of over 20 buildings.

York Gin co-founder Emma Godivala said: "Cats and gin go back centuries - and we’re continuing that tradition with Black Cat Friday. Everyone wins - gin lovers and cats.

"Our family have two cats from the adoption centre here in York - and we know how much care Cats Protection give to their residents.’



James Hodgkison, York Cats Protection Adoption Centre Manager, said: "We’re delighted that York Gin are helping us to promote the fact that we sometimes find it harder to find homes for the black cats in our care.

"Black cats do seem to be less popular than their more colourful cousins, but we are working hard to change adopter perceptions and buck the rehoming trend. Among the ideas challenged have been that black cats have been seen as unlucky, associated with the supernatural or are not as photogenic in selfies. We’re hoping the York Gin loving community will pass on the message that black cats need love too!"

As well as raising cash for the adoption centre, York Gin will also give a miniature gin bottle to anyone who adopts a cat - so they can raise a toast to the new member of their family.



The cat on the York Gin bottle is inspired by a real-life 17th Century cat called Rutterkin. He was the familiar to the Bottesford witches, accused of bewitching the Earl of York.

As well as making gin, the company also run two shops in York.

The original York Gin shop on Pavement won Shop of the Year at the 2022 Visit York Tourism Awards. The other shop is in York's historic railway station.

Both shops sell the whole range of large bottles, gin gift sets and locally-made souvenirs and gifts. York Gin also offer gin tasting classes.

The company has plans to open a third venue in Coppergate, York, expanding on these gin experiences, and with a high-end cocktail bar.



