A FORMER hair and beauty salon in a popular suburb has closed and the building is now up for sale to be converted back into a family home.

The 1922 listed building called Watermeadows in Huntington Road in York was until recently home to Kuki Hair and Beauty Salon, which was opened in 2009 by Lisa Carlyle.

Kuki began life in a rented room in a York gymnasium and then moved to Watermeadows.

In that time the number of staff expanded from four to 18 as Lisa tapped into a change in public perception.

“Once upon a time pampering was looked upon as a treat, but nowadays in seems more of a necessity,” said Lisa, who entered the Press Business Awards 2011 on behalf of her staff.

Back in 2012 she told The Press: “I believe having the right location is paramount to having a successful business.

“I have created a warm friendly atmosphere in a beautiful building with a modern twist."

Flashback: reporter Maxine Gordon enjoys a bamboo massage (Image: Newsquest)

Now the Grade II listed six-bed house is on the market for offers over £825,000 with mortgage repayments over 25 years coming out at about £4,766.

The property is listed on Rightmove and the sellers say that it boasts period features throughout.

One of the original feature fireplaces (Image: Rightmove)

A spokesman for the agents, Savills, said: "The property has been recently used as a luxury hair and beauty salon and would now work well as a family home, subject to the necessary consents.

"There is beautiful oak panelling throughout the property and two original open fireplaces.

"The house extends to 2,650 square feet and has a fantastic open plan living space with French doors leading out to the garden.

"The kitchen and dining room are to the rear of the property with a study to the front. The oak panelled staircase leads to the first floor where there are six bedrooms with the principal bedroom benefitting from French doors leading out to the balcony.

"There is a shower off bedroom three.

"The property is approached via gates on to a tarmaced driveway offering ample parking, to the rear there is a landscaped garden with decking and mature trees."