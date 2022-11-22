TWO men have been identified following a police CCTV appeal after a man was left with a collapsed lung after he was attacked by a group of men in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the two men officers wanted to speak to following a serious assault at Exhibition Square in York in the early hours of Sunday morning (November 20).
A police spokesman thanked people for sharing the initial appeal and said: "The incident took place around 4.30am on Sunday when a group of men followed and attacked a lone man.
"The victim suffered several serious injuries in the attack, including a fractured eye socket and a collapsed lung.
"If you have any other information about this incident, please contact us by emailing mike.holden@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for York CID.
"If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference number 12220205888 when passing on information
