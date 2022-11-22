RESIDENTS have hit out about overrunning roadworks in a popular York neighbourhood.

People living in and around Marygate just outside the city walls were expecting the first phase of lenghty roadworks to be completed on Saturday (November 19) ahead of the busy run up to Christmas, but found they were still there over the weekend and into this week.

One resident, who didn't want to be named, said: "They have taken 20 bays with no alternative parking and I have now been informed the works will be continuing till mid December.

"This is shocking, York is extremely busy in the run up to Christmas and we are being left with nowhere to park."

The Press has contacted City of York Council for a response and we will publish it once we hear back.

The Press reported back in July, that, for the first time in a generation City of York Council is reconstructing and resurfacing Marygate close to Museum Gardens.

Works started on September 5 and were due to bepaused in the lead up to the Christmas festivities and resume on January 9, with the hope that they'd be finished by mid-February next year.

A council spokesman said at the time: "Currently, there are significant defects in the surface of both the road and footways, making it uneven and unsafe for pedestrians and vehicles to use.

"The scheme involves completely renewing the road and damaged footpaths.

"The new surface will better withstand vehicle use.

"A number of formal uncontrolled pedestrian crossings along this busy route will also be introduced.

"Any damaged York stone flags, kerbs and concrete pavers will be removed and replaced.

"The works will be split into phases to ensure safe pedestrian access to all homes and nearby businesses is maintained throughout the works. Doorways will be predominantly resurfaced outside business hours.

"Undertaking archaeological watching briefs will be an important part of the scheme, as well as working closely with conservation officers, as the road and footway are in close proximity of the city walls.

"The contractor carrying out the work will be Lane Rentals who are responsible for safety while the work is ongoing.

"The contractor will be working Monday to Friday only and will not work past 11pm on an evening."

The road is the only access to Marygate car park and although the council says the car park will remain open for the majority of the works a full road closure will be required for up to eight days between January 9 and 18 next year and again on January 20 to relay the road surface.

During the works, members of the public won't be able to park any vehicle on Marygate due to restricted access and only residents and businesses will be permitted to park in Marygate car park, free of charge, during the closure. The car park will be closed to other visitors during this time.