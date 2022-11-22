A WOMAN has died after a crash between a car and a bus in York.

As The Press reported, North Yorkshire Police closed Huntington Road in York after a crash late last night (November 21).

Police close Huntington Road in York after a crash (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

READ MORE: Much-loved North Yorkshire sportsman dies

A spokesman for the police said this morning: "We’re appealing for information after a woman died in a collision in York last night.

"It happened at around 9.50pm when a black Renault Clio and a bus collided on Huntington Road near to the junction of Yearsley Grove.

"The Clio was heading out of the city and the bus was travelling in the opposite direction.

"The driver and sole occupant of the Clio, a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

"We would like to speak to anyone who either saw the black Clio prior to the collision and anyone who witnessed the incident but has not yet spoken to us.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who has any dashcam or doorbell footage of the Clio or bus travelling along Huntington Road.

"If you can help the investigation, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team or email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk"

The crash meant Huntington Road was closed from the junction of Highthorn Road for some time last night.

Please quote incident 12220206798 when passing on information to the police.