Motorists in York face the prospect of weeks of chaos due to an emergency road closure.

'Emergency' repairs to Dalton Terrace in the city centre, closing the road, began on Monday.

The road has been closed since that morning and work is set to continue until December 9.

Diversions are in operation.

This morning the road closure at this busy thoroughfare helped cause delays of 30 minutes or more on Western approach roads, including the B1224 Wetherby Road and the A59 Poppleton Road.

Tailbacks stretched well past The Fox public house, with them reaching Acomb police station on the B1224 and around the turn-off for the nuclear bunkers.

However, at Blosson Street conditions returned to pretty much normal.

One motorist told the Press: "It's been absolute chaos. It added half-an-hour on to my journey this morning. I could see many cars turning round. Not sure if there will be an alternative route for me though. I dread what it might be like returning home tonight."

City of York Council has told the press that Yorkshire Water is carrying out emergency sewer repairs.