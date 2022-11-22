Until recently five of Poppleton’s six postboxes had evening collections. Four have already lost those, including the well-used box on Millfield Lane.
A label on the NHS Priority Post Box at Upper Poppleton Green now says that with effect from November 28 the last collection will be made ‘no earlier than 9am’ - a euphemism for saying that box is set to lose its evening collection. There has been no consultation.
In Poppleton just the post office will have evening collections.
With such a deteriorating service I am not surprised Royal Mail is losing money.
Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton
