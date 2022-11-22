TWO men are in custody following a drugs raid in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police say they carried out a misuse of drugs act warrant at a property Wellington Road, Beverley yesterday (November 21) as a part of continued action tackling crime in communities.

A police spokesperson said: "Upon entering the property, officers conducted a thorough search and recovered a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs along with other paraphernalia.

"Two men aged 30 and 39 have both been arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of Class A drugs and remain in custody at this time.

"Anyone with information around drug offences can get in touch with us by contacting 101 or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."