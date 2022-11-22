POLICE in York have closed a main road through the city after a crash.
North Yorkshire Police say they closed Huntington Road in York after a crash late last night (November 21).
A police spokesman said at the time: "This will mean Huntington Road is now closed from the Junction of Highthorn Road.
"Please avoid the area where possible and make alternative travel arrangements."
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article