A MAN and a woman have been arrested after a break-in at a shop in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say that at about 3.56am this morning (November 21) a man and woman were seen to break a window at Contemporary Hairdressers on Station Parade in Harrogate.

A police spokesman said: "The two people then entered the property and filled two bags with items before leaving the area in a taxi.

"A man and woman both in their 30’s and from Harrogate have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with this incident and remain in police custody.

"If you witnessed this incident or have any further information which could help the investigation, please email: pamela.luettke@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 12220206294.

"If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."