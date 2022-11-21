England fans gathered in York to cheer the Three Lions to an impressive opening victory in the World Cup – and roared: “We’re going all the way!”

Dozens of fans braved the cold weather to gather at Spark:York on Monday (November 20) to watch England’s opening game against Iran, with England coasting to a 6-2 victory.

Bukayo Saka scored twice, in his first major tournament appearance since missing his spot-kick in last year's European Championship final defeat to Italy.

England's Bukayo Saka, who scored twice, with Jack Grealish following the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha. Picture: PA (Image: PA)

Goals were also scored by Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, and Marcus Rashford.

Ecstatic fans in York cheered and chanted at Spark:York, in Piccadilly, as they watched the World Cup Group B opener.

Tom McKenzie, director of Spark, said: "It's a bigger turn out than expected for a Monday afternoon, people are cheering and have been allowed time off work to come watch it."

Will Feasey with his friends at Spark York (Image: Emily Horner)

Will Feasey, who works at Vet Partners and came with a group of friends, said after the first three goals were scored: "It's fantastic! We knew it would be quiet for a Monday afternoon, but we still wanted to come anyway.

"It's strange having the World Cup in winter and it's really cold, but we're warmed by the spirit of it!

"Iran are a pretty good team, so hopefully England will win the final."

Eve with her family at Spark York (Image: Emily Horner)

Eve, from York, who came with her family, said: "We're really enjoying it, we took the day off work to come.

"We'll be here for all the games, and for the final when England win - and of course we're going to win it!"

Mike, who lives on the outskirts of York, said: "I just came to York for the day, and I'm enjoying it very much, I hope we win."

Will and Eve after the match (Image: Emily Horner)

This was only the second time England have scored six goals in a major tournament.

The Three Lions reached the semi finals four years ago and finished as Euros runners-up last summer.

England will next play the USA on Friday, November 25, and then their third group game will be against Wales on Tuesday, November 29.

The victory over Iran comes amid criticism that the England and Welsh teams will no longer wear One Love armbands during their matches.

A joint press release was issued from the England and Wales teams announcing that they would no longer be wearing the armbands despite signing up for the One Love campaign.

FIFA said they would impose "sporting sanctions" if England Captain Harry Kane or Welsh Captain Gareth Bale donned the LGBT equality armband.