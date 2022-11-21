GEORGE DAVEY is hoping to “fight for a title” in 2023 after picking up the first stoppage victory of his career against Paul Cummings.

The York boxing star extended his professional win tally to five after his fight against Cummings was stopped in the fourth round.

With five wins and one draw, which came in his last fight against Serge Ambomo back in April, Davey is looking ahead to the new year.

“We’d like to keep busy, get more fights in and hopefully, fingers crossed, fight for a title,” he enthused.

“We’ve watched him (Cummings) and he doesn’t get stopped very often.

“He usually puts lads on the back foot, he usually throws a lot of punches and makes lads feel a bit uncomfortable.

“But I went in there and everything was just flowing naturally. I knew I was going to get the stoppage.”

With another impressive victory under his belt, Davey’s maiden stoppage win came against an experienced opponent.

Cummings has fought over 70 fights throughout his career.

“Absolutely,” said Davey, affirming his happiness at his first stoppage victory. “I’ve been waiting a long time for it, it’s finally come.”

“(My) timing was on form tonight. We’ve been practising a lot in the gym, a lot of power punches and it just all worked. I’d like to thank my coach Henry, Jez and Ron for all the effort they’ve put into me.

“My last fight, it was a great experience getting in there with Serge (Ambomo), a tough old boy.

“I thought I should have got the decision, but it is what it is now, we’re past that.

“I went in there with a bit more aggression, a bit more anxiousness to get in there. It paid off.”