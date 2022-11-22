YORK-based filmmaker Dave Thorp says his life was probably saved by a visit to his GP - and a resulting 'lifestyle prescription' that helped him lose weight.

A jet-setting lifestyle that saw him flying around the world to make TV dramas, documentaries and music videos, while dining at fine restaurants on expenses, had seen the 63-year-old's weight balloon to 21 stone 12 lbs.

But a visit to his GP in March this year acted as a wake-up call.

His doctor told him he was 'morbidly obese' and had very high cholesterol, in addition to the type-2 diabetes which Dave was already being treated for.

"He was basically saying 'you haven't got long to live if you don't sort yourself out'!" Dave said.

As part of a 'lifestyle prescription', Dave was put in touch with City of York Council's 'Health Trainer' team.

They were able to arrange for him to have discounted membership at the Energise leisure centre in Cornlands Road, Acomb.

He decided the gym wasn't for him. But then he discovered there was a pool, too.

Ever since, he says, he has been swimming 40 lengths of the 25-metre pool every day - and his weight has dropped dramatically.

He's lost about five stone - and also finds that swimming makes him feel calmer.

"It's just wonderfully therapeutic!" he said. "You can relax, let your mind wander - and there's no danger of having to answer your phone!"

He's now feeling much better - and years younger, he says. And his type-2 diabetes has even gone into remission.

“The results have revolutionised my life and my lifestyle”, said Dave, a dad of two grown-up children who lives in Fulford.

“Seeing significant results early encouraged me to continue. It’s never too late. I’m 63 but now I look, feel and behave a lot younger!"

He is profoundly grateful to both the NHS - and the council advisers who helped him lose weight. “I'm overwhelmed and humbled by the personal attention I've been given," he said.

The council says it's Health Trainer team helped more than 600 York residents adopt a healthier lifestyle in its first year of operation - but admits Dave's case stood out.

Public health consultant Peter Roderick said: “I’d like to congratulate Dave on his amazing accomplishment. This is a truly remarkable story. To put your type 2 diabetes into remission is no easy thing to do and is life-changing.

"We also know that for any of us, living at a healthy weight has so many other benefits – it reduces your risk of heart disease, improves your respiratory health if you have a condition such as asthma, and is linked to improvements in mental health.

"Our Health Trainer team are the first port of call in the city to get you the help you need to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.”

The council's Health Trainers offer free confidential one-to-one support and guidance on the following:

healthy eating and weight management

finding new ways to be more active

quitting smoking

reducing alcohol intake

helping people find groups and activities

To find out more visit www.york.gov.uk/CYCHealthTrainers, call 01904 553377, message on 07789 94 6384 or email cychealthtrainers@york.gov.uk