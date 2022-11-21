CHILDREN at a York primary school were 'hooked on every word' when they had a visit from Asian families expelled from Uganda 50 years ago by dictator Idi Amin.

The visit to St Mary’s C of E Primary School in Askham Richard last week was part of the touring Uganda 50 exhibition, which tells the story of York's Ugandan Asian community.

It was organised by Shamim Eimaan - who herself came to the UK aged just six 50 years ago, but was so traumatised by her early years in Uganda that she blocked the experience out.

Shamim said: “We held a 50 year anniversary as we wanted to celebrate our achievement with the people of York and tell the forgotten story of when President Idi Amin expelled all Asians from Uganda in 1972.

“We felt this was important to share with the children of St Mary’s Primary School as what happened 50 years ago when I was just six years old is happening again today in the world and therefore increasingly relevant.”

Among those who visited the school with Shamim was fellow Ugandan Asian Yogesh 'Josh' Joshi, who was 16 when his family came to York in 1972, having left everything behind them in Uganda.

As well as hearing the real life stories of the refugees, the pupils were able to talk individually to the guests and see important documents and artifacts from the period.

St Mary's head teacher Richard Moss said: "Our children were hooked on every word throughout the day, which was testament to how brilliantly our visitors told their remarkable story. Shamim and the team provided an invaluable insight into their lives, what happened to them and why.”

The exhibition is touring schools, colleges, libraries and museums in York until next May.

