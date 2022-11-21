SCOTT GOBIN joined England’s Wheelchair and Physical Disability World Cup squads as they rang the closing bell at the London Stock Exchange, before being a guest of honour at Speaker’s House.

York star Gobin led England’s physical disability rugby league side as they won the PDRL World Cup.

Gobin, who plays domestically for Leeds Rhinos PDRL, has captained Yorkshire in the past and led the side that beat New Zealand 42-10 earlier this month in the World Cup final.

England’s successes were amplified on Friday when they overcame France 28-24 in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup.

A late try from skipper Tom Halliwell ensured England’s triumph.

Now, the two victorious sides have journeyed to two historic London landmarks as part of a procession of celebrations.

England travelled to the Speaker’s House at the invitation of the Speaker himself, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

It will be Hoyle that succeeds Clare Balding CBE next month as honorary president of the Rugby Football League.

From London, the Wheelchair side will make guest appearances at InspiredBy events, starting at Leeds Rhinos and Sheffield Eagles on Monday, November 28 and concluding at Hull FC on Thursday, December 1, with a visit to Wigan Warriors in between on Wednesday, November 30.