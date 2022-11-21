NUTCRACKER statues which were installed in York last week as part of a festive famiy trail have gone missing - with one of them dumped in the River Foss.

The figures were put out on the city's streets by the York BID (Business Improvement District) to encourage visitors to explore other areas of the city as well as the Christmas market.

They were taken from Merchantgate and Peasholme Green on Saturday, when the city centre was packed with shoppers and tourists, and their thefts have been reported to police.

York BID tweeted that the statue dumped in the river was not currently accessible due to high water levels.

It said it was 'very sorry' but asked people to submit their competition entries anyway, as they would still be entered in a prize draw.