A WONDERFUL winter wonderland has opened for Christmas in York.

The Castle Museum's Victorian Street, Kirkgate, has been transformed ahead of Christmas and is now open to the public.

Included in general admission until January 4 visitors are being invited to visit Kirkgate, as Christmas has arrived with a blanket of festive snow on the historic cobbles.

Christmas in Kirkgate at York Castle Museum is now open to the public Pictures: Anthony Chappel-Ross (Image: Anthony Chappel-Ross)

On selected dates throughout the holidays Ebenezer Scrooge will appear on Kirkgate for a family-friendly re-telling of the Charles Dickens’ festive novel A Christmas Carol. After-hours, Scrooge will return for adult-only evening performances at an additional cost.

As well as experiencing the Christmas cheer on Kirkgate, step back in time and stroll through our popular Period Rooms, from a 17th century dining room to a 1980s kitchen, all embellished with authentic decorations.

York Press: Kirkgate at Christmas Kirkgate at Christmas (Image: Skywall) Fiona Burton, Public Engagement Manager at York Museums Trust, said: “We are so excited for Christmas at York Castle Museum this year.

"We hope visitors will enjoy exploring a stunning snow-covered Kirkgate lined with twinkling Christmas trees and festive decorations on display. It’s certainly a place where imaginations can run wild.

"There’s much to explore throughout the museum this Christmas, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Christmas in Kirkgate at York Castle Museum is now open to the public Pictures: Anthony Chappel-Ross (Image: Anthony Chappel-Ross)

Christmas at York Castle Museum closes on 4 January. This year’s Christmas offer is included as part of general admission to York Castle Museum, giving access to the museum for 12 months. There’s also an exciting array of additional activities and events that visitors can book as part of their visit this Christmas.

The museum will be closed on December 25, 26, and 27 and January 2.

For further information on the events, to check opening times and to book tickets, please visit yorkcastlemuseum.org.uk