Groups of independent retailers in York are to receive a £25,000 funding boost to help with promotion this Christmas and into next year.

Traders’ associations and groups in Acomb, Goodramgate, Haxby and Wigginton, and Bishy Road will benefit from the funding pot to drive growth in the city’s small and ‘micro’ business sector.

The financial support comes from City of York Council’s Independent Retail Fund and follows previous funds provided by the council to help local businesses continue recovering from the pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, the council has particularly focused on supporting the city’s small and independent sector, in total allocating over £9m in discretionary and local funding alongside advice and other support.

This latest funding will support retailers’ efforts to attract shoppers during the 2022 festive season and at Easter in 2023. This will include Christmas markets and Christmas lights displays, small music festivals and Easter-related celebrations.

City of York Council’s Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning, Ashley Mason, commented: “York’s vibrant small and independent business sector is the backbone of our city’s economy. They have had to weather some extremely difficult times over the last few years and the Council has done as much as possible to provide support throughout it.

“This latest set of funding will support our retailers’ efforts over the coming festive season and support them as they continue to grow and adapt.

“There are some very exciting plans in store by traders across the city, so I would urge residents and visitors to support our businesses and shop local. Christmas particularly is a great time to support our local businesses by purchasing unique gifts and local produce.”

The project is one of eight key, one-off projects to support inclusive growth in York. The council allocated £300,000 to eight key projects in 2019 to ensure that the benefits of economic growth in the city were felt by all residents. These include:

establishing a York Poverty Commission

community hubs as drivers of economic growth

greening our retail estate

community jobs fairs

vocational training and work for ages 14 and above

independent retail growth fund

mental health, wellbeing and employment

York Economic Strategy consultation

The projects – some of which had to be put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic as the council focussed on providing urgent support to residents and businesses – have become even more critical, as the impact of the pandemic and the current cost of living crisis become increasingly evident.