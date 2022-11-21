PASSENGERS can step on board 'Britain’s most luxurious train' at York railway station next month and enjoy a slap-up seven course Christmas lunch during a trip through the Yorkshire countryside - if they've £340 to spare.

The 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle Pullman train - described by actor Bill Nighy as the “Grand Dame of luxury travel” when it featured on Channel 5’s “The World’s Most Scenic Railways” programme last year- is setting out on two trips from York, on December 1 and December 20.

A spokesperson said passengers will pay £340 each to board over a red carpet laid on the station platform before a meandering five-hour trip through the wintry Yorkshire countryside.

They said passengers were being warned they’d 'better look smart' if they want to catch the train, as jeans and trainers are banned.

There will be musicians and an on-board conjuror to add a bit more festive magic to the trip, said Wakefield businessman David Pitts, who owns the train.

He said you'd be 'Christmas crackers' to miss the festive feast, which will be washed down with the finest wine and champagne.”

For more details, see www.northernbelle.co.uk