MARK ALLEN says he is hoping to create a “legacy” in snooker after claiming an epic come-from-behind 10-7 win in the Cazoo UK Championship final over Ding Junhui at the York Barbican.

Allen rallied from 6-1 down to win nine of the next 10 frames and secure his first UK title after two previous unsuccessful final outings, in 2011 and 2018.

The Northern Irishman, who took home the £250,000 winning prize, has now secured his second Triple Crown title, after winning The Masters in 2018, with only the World Championship missing from his capture of snooker’s big three.

“If I’d have lost at the end there 10-9, I’d have been devastated,” said Allen. “I don’t want to come here and finish second.

“Second is good, don’t get me wrong, but it’s not what we play for.

“You come here to win these trophies and I want to try and create a bit of a legacy for myself in the game. You don’t do that by finishing second.”

That Allen fought from behind to prevail comes as no shock, having trailed at some stage in all his previous four matches this week in York.

“I knew I was struggling, don’t get me wrong,” he said of his thought process at 6-1 down.

“But I never let my head drop. I was always thinking really positively in my seat and trying to win the next frame and play the next shot correctly.

“I made a break (of 79) to go 6-2 behind and then I started with a 60 in the evening session when the balls weren’t sitting great for 6-3.

“Something changed for me and I started feeling really good. I didn’t want the interval to come at 6-6, I didn’t feel like I was going to miss a ball at that stage.

“That’s probably the only time this week that I’ve felt like that, which is a great thing to happen in a final when you’re behind.

“I played some really good stuff, my safety improved, I forced some errors from Ding and I started to score, which is a dangerous combination.

“To win eight frames out of nine to go 9-7 up, not many people do that against Ding, especially the way he was playing.

“I’m very, very happy that my form turned around, but a lot of that was down to my positive mental attitude, I never let my head drop. I’m very, very proud of myself that I gave myself a chance at the end.”

Allen has now reached the last three ranking event finals of this season, winning the most recent two, the UK Championship and the Northern Ireland Open.

The 36-year-old’s next goal is the World Championship, an event in which he has struggled to reach his best in previous years, making just one semi-final from 16 main draw appearances.

“I know that’s the obvious one,” said Allen. “I’m two thirds of the way to the Triple Crown that I’ve always wanted.

“I know how tough it’ll be at Sheffield. There’s going to be a lot of players going there with chances. If I can keep doing what I’ve been doing, keep getting results on the table, I’ll be very, very confident come Sheffield.

“I’ve gone there in good form before and not done so well. I just need to keep staying positive, keep working hard on the practise table and keep doing things right off the table as well.

“There’s a lot of things you need to do to become a world champion. I’ll be my own worst critic to say that I haven’t done some of those (before).

“I feel like I’m now a changed man on and off the table. I just need to keep working hard and see what happens.”