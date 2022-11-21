Fencing is to be erected around part of York District Hospital so its activities won’t disturb its neighbours as much.

York Teaching Hospital Facilities Management Ltd has applied to City of York Council to erect the fencing to the northern and eastern boundary of the hospital’s waste management facility.

Planning documents submitted to the council say the 700-bed hospital on Wigginton Road has 700-beds must mitigate noise coming from the waste management facility.

The hospital has received comments from neighbouring properties concerning noise from a cardboard compactor and noise from extra staff and vehicle movements during the pandemic.

A report to council planners says noise issues must be resolved with neighbours to preserve relationships. The wooden acoustic barriers proposed would provide a ‘significant reduction’ in sound, it said.

It explained: “The site currently hosts the Waste Management facility for York Hospital which has a number of storage areas for the recycling and disposal of the hospital's clinical and domestic waste including cardboard compacting equipment.

“The Acoustic fence will surround the existing waste management facility which will also lead to reorientation of existing external layout of storage areas as part of the noise mitigation measures.”

The move follows the hospital saying it is to improve its cladding to reduce heat loss.