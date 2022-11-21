A MOTORCYCLIST who died after a crash on an East Yorkshire road has been named by police as David Sixsmith.

Humberside Police said the 64-year-old was involved in a collision with a car on the B1249 Scarborough Road between Driffield and Langfoft at 5.30pm last Monday. November 14.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries.

A spokesperson said David’s family had paid tribute to him, saying: “David was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

"He loved his family, his job and vintage ploughing matches, and enjoyed canal boat holidays and World War Two planes.

“He enjoyed being with his friends and just life in general. He was so kind and generous and would help anyone.”

Anyone with iinformation about the collision is being urged to phone 101, quoting log 418 of 14 November.