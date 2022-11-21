A FAST food giant is set to open a new restaurant in an East Yorkshire town.

The new Burger King restaurant opening in Hodsow Lane in Pocklington will create 30 jobs.

The firm says that five managerial roles are being created for the restaurant: restaurant manager, senior assistant manager, two assistant managers and a shift manager and they are aslo recruiting about 25 restaurant crew members, spanning both front of house and kitchen roles.

Jeremy Wright, People Director of Burger King® UK, said: “During what has been a very challenging few years for many businesses, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area, and look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Pocklington restaurant.

“We continue to be bold and ambitious in our growth plans across both locations and job opportunities.”