POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about a warehouse burglary in a North Yorkshire town.

The incident happened between 6pm on Friday, November 18, and 5.30am on Saturday, November 19.

Thieves forced entry into a warehouse in Scarborough, on Sussex Street.

Once inside, they removed the CCTV system and stole cash.

Now, officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information from anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious overnight between Friday and Saturday.

They would also like to speak to any residents who may have captured any suspicious activity on CCTV or doorbell cameras.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email toby.gonella2@northyorkshire.police.uk.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 503 Toby Gonella.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220205820, when passing information.