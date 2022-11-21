Revised plans have been submitted for a smaller house to be built behind a pub in a village near York.

The move follows Act York Ltd last month winning an appeal to build two houses at the back of The Lord Nelson, 9 Main Street, Nether Poppleton, on a former caravan site.

The appeal follows their plans for the homes being submitted in December 2020, after a similar scheme with garages had already been refused by City of York Council.

A planning inspector noted the issue of the impact on the character conservation area, with the site close to the historic Poppleton House. But despite planning committee refusing the scheme in February 2022, the inspector agreed with council planning staff and approved the scheme saying the ‘public benefits’ of the homes outweighed the ‘less than substantial harm’ to heritage assets.

However, planning agents Walker Architects on Holgate have now submitted a new design, for the house furthest at the back, which they say is smaller, more compact, with a bigger garden, and now with a pitched roof, looking more traditional like a pitched roof barn.

They added: “The resulting sustainable development is thoughtful but imaginative and creates a new house of the highest quality design, reinforcing and enhancing the conservation area and respective of existing properties.”