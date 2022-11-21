YORK'S first community women’s health service is being launched, offering a range of healthcare and advice, including menopause, menstrual health and urogynaecology care.

The service will be based at Nimbuscare’s Acomb Garth Community Care Centre and provided by specially trained GPs with a special interest in women’s health.

It will be available for anyone who is a patient at Nimbuscare’s 11 GP member practices in York, irrespective of whether they have undergone gender reassignment or are transgender, but they will need referral from their GP.

Chief Executive Maddy Ruff said York really needed more women’s health provision. “We have some amazing, well qualified GPs in this field and it’s fantastic to be working closely with them to develop this service here in York," she added.

York woman Helen Booth, 46, said such a service was really needed to help people like her who were struggling with their symptoms.

She said the support she had been given by York GP Dr Kathy Bill had been ‘a God-send’, after she had suffered from period problems, night sweats and lack of sleep for some time.

"There’s nothing worse than waking up every morning feeling like you’ve had no sleep," she said. "The patches and tablets she prescribed for me have made such a massive difference."