A BOY has been punched in the face and left needing dental surgery after an attack.

North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses to come forward, after a 14-year-old boy was punched in the face as he played with friends in Glen Gardens in Filey.

A police spokesperson said: "At about 6pm on Saturday (November 19), a man who is described as white, with an average build, wearing a black tracksuit with a hood up over his head and carrying a black Nike backpack, approached the boy and punched him in the face. The man then walked off in the direction of West Avenue.

"The assault has left the boy requiring dental surgery.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, who witnessed the assault or who recognises the description of the man is asked to email james.moody@northyorkshire.police.uk, or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC 1199 Moody. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220205552."

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.