POLICE in York have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after bank cards were stolen at a top city hotel.

North Yorkshrie Police officers in York have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of some bank cards from a gym locker at the Principal Hotel in York at some point between 12.30pm and 2pm on Tuesday, November 1.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to the man captured in the CCTV image, as they believe he may hold important information which will help their investigation.

"If you recognise the man in the image, or have any information which would assist the investigation, please email neal.mackleston@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Neal Mackleston.

"Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote reference number 12220194259 when passing on information.