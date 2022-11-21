A former car repair garage in York could be replaced by flats.

Plans have been submitted to City of York Council to demolish the empty Prestige Autocare York, at 1 Avenue Road, Clifton, and build three flats on the site.

Darren Avey of Hobgate, York, proposes two 2-bed flats and a 4-bed flat on the 428m2 site, with parking for three vehicles and landscaping.

Planning documents say the proposal is 0.5km from the city centre and close to facilities.

Furthermore, the former car use is not preferred by neighbours due to the noise generated.

It continued: “The existing building is single-storey and the proposed building is 2.5 storeys The footprint of the new building provides all of the living accommodation required for a property of this type in this area

“The scale of the new building in relation to the adjacent properties has been an important and well considered factor throughout the design process. The proposed solution ties in comfortably and is not overbearing.

“The appearance of the new building will use a near identical palette of materials and detailing as the adjacent terrace dwellings located immediately to the east of the site.”