A MAN suffered a collapsed lung after he was attacked by a group of men in York.

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV of two men they would like to speak to following a serious assault at Exhibition Square in York in the early hours of yesterday (November 20) morning.

A police spokesman said: "The incident took place around 4.30am on Sunday when a group of men followed and attacked a lone man.

"The victim suffered several serious injuries in the attack, including a fractured eye socket and a collapsed lung.

"If you recognise the men pictured, please get in touch as we believe they may have information which could help our investigation.

"Equally if you have any other information about this incident, please contact us by emailing mike.holden@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2 and ask for York CID.

"If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote reference number 12220205888 when passing on information