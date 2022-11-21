CELEBRATIONS are underway at a well-known North Yorkshire school after inspectors dropped in.

Tadcaster Grammar School, which has about 1,520 pupils including 223 sixth formers, has retained its ‘good’ grading, following a two-day Ofsted inspection.

This was the first inspection at the school since March 2017, and the first since the current head teacher, Andrew Parkinson, joined in 2019 shortly before the start of the pandemic.

In a letter to parents Mr Parkinson said he was pleased that Ofsted had recognised some of the many positives about the learning environment at Tadcaster, and that inspectors had fully upheld the school’s own self-evaluation.

He said: "We are delighted with the findings from the inspection. It is a fitting testament to the commitment of all staff, students, parents and carers in our fantastic school community.

"We are also pleased that the report reaffirmed what we already know - that our students enjoy learning at Tadcaster Grammar, that they feel safe and well looked after, that the school has an ambitious curriculum which is taught exceptionally well, and that we are firmly committed to providing the very best quality of education for every student both now and in the future."

"The years leading to summer 2022 have been challenging as a result of Covid-19. We are very grateful to the ongoing support of parents and carers who have helped us to achieve these fantastic outcomes for our students."

The inspectors said that school leaders have 'planned an ambitious curriculum for all pupils. This includes disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND)'.

They also said that lessons are sequenced so that pupils can build their knowledge and skills and remember important concepts.

When it came to where the school could improve things, inspectors found that teachers do not consistently provide effective support for all pupils with SEND to reduce barriers to learning and consequently, some pupils with SEND do not fully meet their intended learning goals. They said that leaders should ensure that classroom support for pupils with SEND is consistently effective in helping them reach their intended learning goals.

They also found that the attendance of disadvantaged pupils is not as high as other pupils in the school.

Click here for the full Ofsted report.

Meanwhile students at the school have also earned an international accreditation this academic year, recognising their amazing work in making their school more environmentally friendly and raising eco-awareness in fellow students.

Eco-Schools is an international education programme that prompts young people to explore sustainability and climate change and take action.

Activities included taking part in the Big School Clean Up, growing fruit and vegetables in the school greenhouse/vegetable patch and monitoring the wildlife using bird feeders.

Tadcaster Grammar School eco committee: Olivia Adams, Gabriel Owens, Charlotte McRoyall, Daniel Bowers and Noah Byfield (Image: Tadcaster Grammar School)

Noah Byfield, eco committee member said: "I thought the work we did last year was great, and it was fun and satisfying to see the litter levels in the Year 7 playground decrease over the year. It felt like we had a big responsibility on our hands, but as someone who is avid for the environment, I think I benefited from the situation positively."

Eco-Schools England Manager, Adam Flint, said: “Earning an Eco-Schools Green Flag Award takes passion, commitment and a desire to make a difference. students should be proud of their great work. They’re an inspiration and it makes us feel heartened and positive about the future of our planet.”