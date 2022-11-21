Global sportswear brand PUMA will tomorrow open its doors to its latest store in York.

The opening at the McArthur Glen designer fashion outlet is the retailer's first dedicated outlet in the North East.

It comes as the designer outlet is enjoying a series of fresh opening and re-openings from a variety of retailers, as previously reported.

At present, the nearest PUMA store is in Cheshire Oaks FOC, which is approximately a 2hr 15 min drive from York.

Occupying 420 square metres, the newest addition to the popular retail hotspot further strengthens the outlet’s premium sportswear offering and has created 20 full and part-time jobs for the local economy.

Endorsed by celebrated faces across sports and culture including the likes of Skepta, Usain Bolt, Neymar Jr. alongside Dua Lipa, Kojey Radical and Winnie Harlow, PUMA says it is at the cutting edge of fashion and sports innovation.

At re-launch, the refurbished store will have over 650 product lines available for shoppers to enjoy.

Visitors to PUMA’s latest retail addition are promised staple styles including the women’s evoKNIT Seamless range and Lily Platform sneakers.

For men, the retailer says classic PUMA hoodies and items from the Nitro Running range are sure to fly off the shelves.

Colette Hilton, PUMA’s Head of Retail and E-com UK&I” said: “We are thrilled to be finally bringing PUMA to the Northeast. We look forward to opening our doors to unveil our world-famous product selection to our loyal fans here in the North of England so customers can experience PUMA at its finest”

PUMA York opens at 9am on Tuesday November 22. The store can be found at PUMA store Unit 93-94 – York Designer Outlet St. Nicholas Avenue, York.

The opening hours will be 10am – 8pm Monday – Saturday, and 10am – 6pm Sunday.

For store information, visit puma.com