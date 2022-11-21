A young Lionesses superfan from North Yorkshire who captured the nation's hearts at the Euros has backed England to win the World Cup.

Tess Dolan, nine, went viral in July this year after she was filmed singing and dancing to Sweet Caroline as she celebrated The Lionesses historic 4-0 victory over Sweden.

The footy-mad youngster made such an impact she was also invited to the final, where she got to hold the trophy after she watched England beat Germany.

Now, Tess believes that England men's team will follow in their female counterparts footsteps - and lift the trophy in Qatar.

Ahead of the team's opening match against Iran today Monday, Tess said they can win the World Cup if they 'take some inspiration from the Lionesses' - but that they also 'need to be themselves'.

Tess Dolan. Picture: SWNS

She said: "I think they can win if they have the correct mindset when going into a match.

"I also think they definitely can take some inspiration from the Lionesses.

"But they can't be too much like them and still need to be themselves when they play but they can try and take inspiration and try to win it."

The adorable youngster has also said she thinks the England squad will 'do very well' in their first match of the tournament against Iran.

Tess, of Knaresborough, said: "I think we're going to do a good performance.

"I'm not sure about the score prediction yet but I think we are going to do very well.

"We're going to win."

Tess is a huge Manchester United fan and thinks she will see 'a good performance' from her favourite player Marcus Rashford.

But she also hopes that England captain Harry Kane will do well.

She said: "As a Manchester United supporter, I hope to see a good performance from Marcus Rashford.

"I think he's my favourite player because he does play for Manchester United - but overall he's just a good player.

"But since Harry Kane's the captain, I think he's going to do well as well."

Tess Dolan. Picture: SWNS

After watching the Euros final, Tess and her mum Sam, 49, jumped straight on a train back home so she could attend a football camp in Leeds.

She also said that she wants to be just like England stars Alessia Russo and Ella Toone, and now she is still 'developing' her football skills.

Tess said: "I'm still a huge football fan.

"I'm still playing football and I think I'm developing a bit and I'm enjoying it even more."

England's opening World Cup game against Iran kicks-off at 1pm today (Monday).