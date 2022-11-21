TADCASTER Albion’s winless stretch in the Pitching In Northern Premier League east extended to 17 games after a 6-2 loss away at Pontefract Collieries.

Managers Craig Ogilvie and Neil Sibson drafted Nathan Valentine, Steve Smith, James Beaston and Luke Hinsley into the team, the latter making his debut, as four changes were made to the side that lost against Stockton last time out.

Tadcaster started the game brightly and profited from their first true attack in the game.

Hinsley, after some nice footwork to break into the Pontefract box, fired through the Collieries shot-stopper’s legs to give Albion the lead.

Taddy’s advantage was doubled soon after when Hinsley, beating the offside trap, produced a brilliant lob for the Brewers’ second goal.

Despite a two-goal disadvantage, Pontefract maintained their pressure and soon found their opening goal through Mikey Dunn, whose powerful strike left Max Culverwell helpless.

The deficit was swiftly restored when, just two minutes later, Adam Priestley notched his first goal of the game, flicking a header into the net.

Having levelled the game, the momentum was comfortably with the hosts as they looked to take the lead.

Culverwell was called into action on a handful of occasions, but Pontefract would soon get their third when Priestley notched his brace.

Just seconds before the half-time whistle, Priestley secured his hat-trick through a powerful shot into the far corner.

The hosts maintained their attacking tempo after the break and just after the hour mark, Dunn netted his second goal of the game with a bicycle kick.

Rob Guilfoyle thought he scored Tadcaster’s third, but the offside flag was raised and with under 10 minutes remaining, Jack Sheppeard grabbed Pontefract’s fifth.

In the dying embers of the game, Pontefract substitute Gavin Rothery had space in the box and from there found the bottom corner with a low drive.

Next up for Tadcaster is a clash with Worksop tomorrow at the SoTrak Stadium (7.45pm).

Elsewhere, in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League division one, Selby Town battled their way to a 2-1 win against Beverley Town at home.

With Mark Lumb, Iwan Heeley and Kyle Fish returning to Ryan Cooper’s team, Town started the game strong.

Following a Selby offensive, spearheaded by Liam Flanagan, Beverley’s Luke Wheeldon bundled the ball into his own net just moments after kick-off.

It was an exceptional start for Town and one they continued when, still within the opening 10 minutes, Fish found Harry Clapham in the box.

Clapham’s header nestled in the goal to give the Robins a two-goal lead.

From there, Selby’s pace slowed which allowed their visitors to grow into the game. Reece Moody pulled one back for Beverley.

Despite a quick start, Town’s backline stood strong for the remainder of the match, doing well to see out an important victory.

Next up for the Robins, who are 13th in the division after the win, is a home clash with Ollerton Town on Saturday (3pm).

Meanwhile, in the second round of the North Riding Senior Cup, Pickering Town were beaten 2-0 away at Northallerton Town.

Pickering were strong defensively in the first half, but were unsuccessful in their efforts to score as the sides entered the break goalless.

Michael Rae opened the scoring in the second half for Northallerton, with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Mere moments later, Matty Waters added Northallerton’s second to ensure three points for the hosts.

Next up for the Pikes is a game against Tow Law Town away from home as they return to action in the Ebac Northern League division one on Saturday (3pm).