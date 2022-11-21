CITY of York Council is facing a £15 million budget gap next year - directly impacting on the services it provides - and 14,700 York households will experience poverty this year.

These grim predictions were made today by the authority, as its leader, Cllr Keith Aspden, warned: "The financial sustainability of councils is on a cliff-edge."

A report to the executive has detailed how rising energy, fuel and food prices, inflationary increases in contracts, supplies and other expenses are making it difficult for the council to balance its budget, just as it is for individuals and households to balance theirs.

"Latest estimates, presented during the York Cost of Living Summit, show that over 14,700 York households will experience poverty this year due to factors including low pay, and welfare reform along with the impact of high inflation and fuel costs," said a spokesperson.

They said that across the UK, local authorities were also having to make incredibly difficult decisions to reduce spending and balance budgets.

"it is estimated that the new North Yorkshire authority will start the next financial year with a £27 million deficit from the county council and the former seven district and borough councils, with inflation adding an additional £70 million to its costs," they said.

"Consecutive years of significant decline in funding from central government is now compounded by the challenges brought about by the pandemic, energy costs and rising inflation, leaving City of York Council facing a significant budget gap of £15million next year."

Cllr Aspden said York council's financial crisis was having a direct impact on the services it delivered to communities, from waste to care for the most vulnerable.

"As the cost and demand for services rise and our funding fails to keep pace, we are set to face tough decisions to ensure we can continue to support our residents and businesses," he said.

Deputy leader Andy D'Agorne said the council and its partners were offering support and advice to help concerrned residents maximise their income and minimise outgoings, and to encourage them to talk about money with trusted friends and family.

“That could mean checking your eligibility for benefits, like Pension Credit, which often unlock other funds such as help with Council Tax or fuel bills," he said.

£It could mean applying for a Green Energy Funding grant from the council to help your home use less fuel to heat and stay warm, or getting tips and hints from York Energy Advice.

"Starting a conversation about money and how you can manage it with those you trust can help share the burden and reassure you that you’re not alone.”