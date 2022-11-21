York Bathrooms wants to build two commercial units on the edge of York to help it expand.

The company has submitted plans to City of York Council concerning a 675m2 brownfield site at Foxoak Business Park, Common Road, Dunnington.

Planning documents said the portal frame structure would feature brickwork and metal sheeting, with a roof profile different to adjacent units. A higher roof pitch would increase natural daylight to the commercial/office space and improve the architecture.

“The aim is to enhance the business park with the introduction of the new units and being separate to the adjoining units keep the feeling of space over it being a large single unit.

The application concluded: “The proposal is to combine the tenant’s business from two locations into one purpose made development with the readiness for expansion and allow them to expand the existing workforce. The proposal is for B1 and B8 use classes, in line with the adjoining Foxoak Park Development.

“We feel that the proposal would be in keeping with the Foxoak Park development and not cause any detrimental effect to the area or ecology.”