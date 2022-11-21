TWO York activism groups have formed a coalition to call upon the council for improved cycling infrastructure in the city.

A 'Bring Your Own Bike' gathering, organised by Extinction Rebellion York and York Cycle Campaign, will take place tomorrow (Tuesday, November 22) at 5pm, which will see residents bring their bicycles to City of York council's Station Rise offices.

This gathering will call for improved active travel routes and infrastructure in and around the city.

The Press has contacted City of York council for comment.

At an executive meeting later in the evening, the council will vote whether or not to implement most of the planned active travel projects.

If they vote against them, they may return to the active travel budget made available by the government.

Rich, member of Extinction Rebellion York, said: "It wasn't long ago that York was a Cycling City. Since then we've watched investment dwindle and the infrastructure degrade.

"The council is keen to trumpet investments of tens of millions into the ring road, but during a climate emergency it can't even manage to invest one million in active travel.

"We cannot afford to bake-in unsustainable travel habits for a generation."

Both groups say that they support the Reverse the Ban movement that seeks to ensure York remains accessible to car users with limited mobility.