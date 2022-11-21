The UK is braced for gusty winds, heavy rain, and freezing cold temperatures on Monday, according to the Met Office.

Across parts of south-west England and South Wales, a yellow wind warning has been issued as guts of 55mph to 65mph should be expected on land. At sea, gusts could reach between 70 and 80mph.

Elsewhere, the northeast of Scotland is covered with a yellow warning for ice, until 6am on Monday, November 21.

A yellow rain warning covers much of Northern Ireland between 6am and midnight on Monday.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said that two areas of low pressure were set to bring “very wet and windy weather” to parts of the UK.

Wet and windy weather across the south and west through Monday morning 🌧️



Ice and fog for some in the northeast 🌫️



— Met Office (@metoffice) November 20, 2022

He said: “We’ve got two areas of low pressure that are coming towards the UK tonight and into tomorrow.

“First one’s towards the north west of Northern Ireland and the second one’s coming up in Ireland and south-west England.

“They’re going to bring some very wet and windy weather.”

He said that while there is uncertainty around the weather on Monday, there is a risk of strong winds in coastal parts of Cornwall, Devon and South Wales.

He continued: “Tomorrow, it’s worth bearing in mind there’s a bit of uncertainty around this, so different models are doing slightly different things with the track of that low pressure.

“Particularly on your coastal parts of Cornwall, Devon and South Wales, there is the risk of some significantly strong winds.”

Mr Burkill added that while no warning was in place yet, there could also be “significant” rain in western areas of Wales and Northern Ireland on Monday.

“There could be some significant rain,” he said.

“We don’t have a warning as of yet. But, you know, it’s not out of the question.”

Temperatures are also expected to drop to as low as minus 4C (24.8F) in parts of the country on Monday morning.

“It’s going to be quite cold towards particularly north-eastern UK,” he said.

“So, temperatures around minus four perhaps. And so that brings the risk of ice and fog, so it’s difficult driving conditions there.”