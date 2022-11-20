ONE man has been given a suspended prison sentence and another a community order after they travelled to Copmanthorpe from their Leeds homes to steal.
Ionatan Stefan, 19, of Dorset Terrace, Leeds and Alexandru-Andrei Surdu, 29, of Ashton Terrace, Harehills, Leeds, both pleaded guilty to stealing a tailgate for a trailer, a length of ducting and other equipment. Altogether the stolen items were worth £1,000, York Magistrates Court heard.
Stefan was given a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 250 hours’ unpaid work.
Surdu was made subject to a community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work. Both were each ordered to pay £500 compensation to the victim of their crime and to pay £310 towards prosecution costs. They had initially denied the charge and the CPS prepared the case for trial, but then they changed their mind.
Stefan must pay a £128 statutory surcharge and Surdu a £95 statutory surcharge. The level of the surcharge is set by the sentence a defendant receives and goes towards funding victim support services generally.
The theft was carried out on May 6.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article