A city centre road will be closed for three weeks for so that it can be repaired.

Traffic will be unable to use Bishophill Senior from 8am on Monday November 28 until 5pm on Friday December 16.

City of York Council has made a closure order for the road for a 26-metre stretch towards Micklegate while roadway maintenance work is carried out.

During the closure, the bollards separating Bishophill Senior from Fetters Lane will be removed and cars and lorries as well as cycles will be able to travel directly from Bishophill Junior onto Bishophill Senior.