STAFF at a York care home are asking visitors to their Christmas market to bring food donations with them.

The Festive Craft Market at Grimston Court will be held on December 3 from 12pm to 5pm to raise funds for the York Foodbank run by the Trussell Trust.

And the home is asking visitors who can afford it to contribute food as well as spend their cash.

Rachel Beckett, chairman of the home’s operating company Wellburn Care, said: ““It looks like a much larger number of locals than usual, may well find this winter financially difficult to navigate.

“So we’d love to see as many visitors as possible, and for them to show as much support as they can for those in the local community that are struggling.”

The Festive Craft Market at the home just east of Grimston Bar, will include live music, craft stalls run by local craftsmen and craftswomen and festive food and drink.

Santa and other special guests will attend.

A spokesperson for the home said: “We’re asking where possible, those who visit our market to bring food donations to leave in our donation points, and we’ll have our own stall, selling festive crafts, with all profits being donated too. There will be raffles, competitions and prizes, all with an eye on raising more money too.”