A MOURNER today has a criminal record after he gave a fellow mourner a black eye after a funeral.

Kathryn Walters, prosecuting, said the two men went to Bora Bora in York city centre after both had said farewell to their friend on July 18.

At one point, Thomas William Anthony Noble, 22, asked his companion to go outside as he wanted to speak to him.

They did so and following a conversation outside the bar, Noble punched him.

The victim, who suffered a black eye, punched back a couple of times.

He also suffered a fractured finger, but, said Mrs Walters, that may have been caused when he hit Noble.

Noble, of Hawthorns, Riccall, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

York magistrates gave him a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work and decided against ordering him to pay compensation to the victim.

Noble must pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He represented himself and made allegations about the victim.

A probation officer, after speaking to Noble, told the court he had behaved out of character and there had been an “element of provocation”.

Noble was remorseful and had no animosity towards the victim, both of whom had been drinking beer, said the probation officer.