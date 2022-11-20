A MUCH-LOVED antiquarian and second hand bookshop in York is to close after trading for 30 years.

A sign in the door of Fossgate Books in Fossgate, run by Alex Hesltrip, says: "Dear Customers. Fossgate Books will be closing its doors on the 31st of December 2022.

"I am retiring after 30 years as a bookseller in York. I would like to thank all of my customers past and present for supporting my business over the years.

"I will continue to be active, selling books in the future, online as a new venture. Please watch out for updates on my Facebook page."

"Enquiries to fossgatebooks@hotmail.co.uk. Alex."

Tributes to the bookshop of its Facebook page include: "Best bookshop ever. Nicest bookstore you've been to? Mine is definitely this."

Another customer said: "I found Fossgate Books on Instagram, with people recommending this shop highly.

"And it did not disappoint. The owner was lovely and so helpful and he recommend some books for my dissertation."

The 'Ultimate Guide to Bookshops in York said in 2020: "Fossgate Books is absolutely stuffed with second hand and vintage books from a variety of genres from classics to history to children’s books.

"I spent a great deal of time uming and ahing over a number of titles in the classics/general fiction section and it was hard for me to only leave the bookshop with one title in my hand!"