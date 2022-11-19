A MAJOR discount store is to open in York's former Bon Marché fashion store.

Yorkshire Trading Co has posted signs in the windows of the old fashion store in Goodramgate, which closed down in June. stating: "Your exciting new store is coming soon."

Other signs are advertising for sales assistants.

Yorkshire Trading Co is a family-run business dating back to 1954, which runs a chain of variety and discount stores across Northern England.

It already has shops in Selby, Malton and Knaresborough.

The shops sell products including clothing, crafts, homeware, haberdashery, DIY, toys, confectionery and pet care items.