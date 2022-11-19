RIVER levels in York remain high this morning, but the flood has passed its peak.

According to the Environment Agency, the River Ouse reached 3.3 metres or 10 feet 9 inches in York overnight and early this morning at Naburn.

It currently stands at 3.1 metres or 10 feet 2 inches in the centre of the city.

The water level is expected to drop slowly but steadily during the course of today and rain showers forecast to fall in the next few hours will not change that.

The city's flood defence are working, with flood gates closed and the Foss Barrier operating.

The heavy rain in recent days has not changed Yorkshire's status as a drought area.

The county's reservoirs are still very depleted after the scorching summer and are only at 40 per cent capacity. Normally at this time of year they would be twice as full.