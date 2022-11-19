A road just north of York will be closed during the day on Monday and Tuesday.
Traffic will be unable to use Church Lane, Skelton from its junction with the A19 for about 80 metres from about 9am to about 4pm.
Engineers will be carrying out telecom maintenance worker.
A diversion route will be signposted.
