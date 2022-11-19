In the UK we really love our animals, and more and more that means taking them on holiday with us. For dog owners, going away for a long weekend or staycation without your furry friend is practically unheard of.

If you’re planning a winter weekend away before Christmas or looking towards a new year getaway closer to home, here are some of the top locations and cities across the UK to bring along your best furry friend.

READ MORE: Best European locations for your next ski holiday

Top places for a dog-friendly holiday in the UK

Edinburgh

While not many people would think to bring their dog on a city break, Edinburgh is a wonderful place for a UK staycation, with great walks and dog-friendly pubs.

Greyfriars Bobby in Edinburgh (Image: Getty Images)

If the weather allows, a brisk walk up Arthur’s Seat will have your pup nice and tired for a chill evening of your choice. Don’t forget to take them to visit one of Scotland’s most famous dogs, Greyfriars Bobby!

Scottish Highlands

The Scottish Highlands is a vast and expansive area of great beaches, hill walks and towns to visit. Narrowing it down to just one staycation destination is near impossible. Wherever you go, you won’t be short of long, beautiful walks for you and your dog to enjoy.

Cumbria

Cumbria is a hillwalkers paradise, and if your dog loves being outdoors and adventuring, then this is the place for you. Catbells, Cumbria (Image: Getty Images)Spend your holiday hiking Scafell Pike, the Cat Bells or Helvellyn and warming up in a cosy country pub.

Cotswolds

The Cotswolds is another great destination if you want to spend your holiday on long beautiful walks in the countryside and through some beautiful towns.

South Wales

South Wales is another vast area difficult to narrow to just one ‘must visit’ location, with woodland walks and dog-friendly spots galore.

Places such as Coed y Bwnydd in Monmouthshire and Colby Woodland Gardens in Pembrokeshire are great tranquil walks to enjoy on your trip away.

When walking your dog in new locations, be sure to follow rules regarding leads and livestock, and pick up wherever you go.

Use our discount code to get 15% off travel insurance.

ǂDiscount applies to base premium only. Terms & conditions apply.